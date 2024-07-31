Why is burnout so common in offices?

He's reportedly headed to the country for corrective eye treatment
At 52, Mr. X, a seasoned CEO and board chairman, had mastered many things in his life. But despite his outward composure, the past year had revealed some challenging new concerns.
Random, uncharacteristic outbursts of anger, frequently forgetting where he had placed his car keys, poor results during a recent health check-up, and consistent strain in his marital relationship caused him to seek help.
Working with me to tackle his concerns offered him the opportunity to pause, reflect, reassess and regain his previous sense of autonomy.
Executives occupy roles that come with immense pressure and high stakes. The responsibilities of making crucial decisions, managing teams, and meeting organisational goals often lead to chronic stress and anxiety. According to a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association (APA), 76 percent of employees in leadership positions report experiencing significant stress, with 39 percent indicating that their stress levels have increased over the past year.
If you are a business executive familiar with the relentless pressure and high stakes of your responsibility, you are probably also familiar with the fact that stress and anxiety are not just fleeting emotions...they tend to stick around and show up in the most unexpected places, as in Mr X’s experience
Today, let’s dive into the consequences of ignoring rising stress levels, and how this can deeply affect your performance, health, and overall quality of life.
Persistent anxiety and sustained feelings of being overwhelmed can significantly weaken cognitive functions that are critical for executive performance.
Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a New York University neuroscientist, notes that “anxiety can hijack the brain’s ability to process information efficiently, leading to a state of hyper-vigilance that is counterproductive in a professional setting.”
Research from the University of California, Berkeley, further highlights how anxiety affects the part of the brain responsible for decision-making, problem-solving, and emotional regulation. This impairment can lead to reduced focus, decreased creativity, and poor decision-making skills. For executives, this means that anxiety not only potentially hampers their ability to lead effectively but can also diminish overall productivity.
“The body is not designed to handle constant, unrelenting stress,” says Dr. Robert Sapolsky. “Over time, the wear and tear can lead to severe health consequences.”
Dr. Sapolsky, a professor of biology and neurology at Stanford University, explains that stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that when chronically elevated, can cause continued inflammation and damage to the whole body.
According to the American Institute of Stress, prolonged exposure to stress can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes.
A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that individuals with high levels of stress had a 27 percent increased risk of heart disease and a 32 percent increased risk of stroke compared to those with lower stress levels.
The constant pressure of unattended stress can lead to burnout, which is described as “a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress and overwork, leading to diminished performance and personal well-being”.
This disconnection can easily spill over into your personal life and affect relationships and overall happiness.
Signs to look out for:
Here are the typical characteristics of burnout, cited from multiple sources including Mayo Clinic and World Health Organisation(WHO):
Exhaustion: This can be physical, emotional, or mental. Individuals feel drained and unable to cope with day-to-day demands.
Cynicism or Detachment: An indifferent attitude towards job responsibilities and colleagues.
Reduced Performance: Individuals experiencing burnout often find it difficult to concentrate and complete tasks effectively resulting in a noticeable decline in productivity.
Emotional Blunting: Feeling an overall sense of numbness or apathy, and/or difficulty experiencing positive emotions and finding social interactions draining.
Irritability and Short Temper: The constant state of exhaustion and stress reduces the ability to manage emotions effectively.
Reduced Patience and Increased Frustration: Tolerance for frustration is lowered, leading to frequent anger outbursts.
Emotional Overreaction: Heightened emotional responses, leading to disproportionate anger outbursts due to the overwhelming feeling of being unable to meet expectations.
Increased Conflict with Colleagues and Loved Ones: The irritability and frustration from burnout can spill over into personal and professional relationships, resulting in more frequent conflicts and arguments.
Recognising these signs early can help prevent long-term disruption.
Given the severe consequences of unmanaged stress and anxiety, it is essential for executives to take proactive steps to address these issues. Here are some evidence-based strategies to manage stress and anxiety effectively:
Mindfulness and Meditation: A study published in the journal Psychiatry Research found that regular meditation can help executives develop a more balanced response to stress.
Physical Activity: The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) reports that regular physical activity can reduce stress hormones and trigger the release of endorphins, natural mood lifters.
Balanced Diet: Research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health indicates that diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Professional Guidance: If self-interventions are insufficient, seek professional help.
As a business executive you know that your wellness impacts you, your immediate professional role, your staff/colleagues as well as your family and social circle.
The urgency of managing stress and anxiety cannot be overstated. For executives, taking immediate action to address these issues is not just a matter of personal health, but also of professional success.
ALSO READ:
He's reportedly headed to the country for corrective eye treatment
This slice-of-life film highlights the dynamics of three generations
The series is scheduled for a November release
It was part of the script
The 'Calm Down' singer has long shared body positive messages amid years of criticism over her looks
The Bollywood power couple welcomed their first born, a daughter, to the world on July 16
Actor, who plays historical figure, Berenice, explains how she got under her character's skin
A glimpse into the luxury life that comes with owning the newly refreshed Genesis G80 sedan