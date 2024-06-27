E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Why 'Indian' was made in two parts

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 3:40 PM

Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 3:41 PM

Kamal Haasan's 1996 film Indian is returning with a much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Director S Shankar opened up on why he decided to make the film in two parts.

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

During the trailer launch event of the film, Shankar explained that part one only revolves around one state while the second part takes you across the country.


He explained, "Our initial idea is to do only one part. After started filming and when I sat in the editing room, all the scenes from my point of view came out very well."

"If for the sake of just knowing you have to make it in one part if I compress the whole thing, the soul of every scene, the feel of every scene would have been lost. I can see there are two parts to that story. And each part has its own strength, and whole form, and engaging scenes, and a start, a body, and a climax, and a finish. So it evolved automatically in two parts," added the ace director.


Haasan said it is solely the filmmaker's choice to make two parts.

He said, "Many competent directors are waiting for the right producer to make one film. He got the opportunity to make two. Why not use it? That's what he must have thought. That's what I think."

Lyca Productions treated fans to a trailer on X, formerly Twitter.

Sharing the trailer video, makers captioned the post, "SENAPATHY is back in style! The much-awaited #Hindustani2 Trailer is OUT NOW, packed with breathtaking action and visuals that will keep you hooked."

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Hassan as Veerasekaran Senapathy.

Indian 2 will be released on July 12, 2024, worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment