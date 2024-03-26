Why has the shooting of the third season of Zendaya-starrer Euphoria been delayed?

Watch out for Zendaya!

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 5:55 PM

Shooting for the third season of Zendaya-starrer Euphoria has been delayed once again.

As per Deadline, Sam Levinson is still working on scripts and the cast has been told to take other acting jobs in the interim.

In a statement to the outlet, HBO said, "HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Reportedly, there had been no firm production start date for Season 3 but filming was expected to begin within the next couple of months.

In November 2023, HBO confirmed that the show's third season was expected to premiere in 2025, meaning there would be at least a three-year gap between seasons since Season 2 debuted in January 2022.

Euphoria boasts of several movie stars, Zendaya, Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and recurring player Colman Domingo who just received an Oscar nomination, with Storm Reid winning an Emmy earlier this year for The Last Of Us. Zendaya has won two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue in the series.

Between Seasons 2 and 3, the Euphoria family lost star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen.

The series is set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, with characters who seek hope while balancing the strains of love, loss, and addiction. It is based on an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. ANI

ALSO READ: