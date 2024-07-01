Why Coke Studio is losing its audience

The Female Talent Agency is just in time to empower voices of the region
I'm not the only frustrated fan. Statistically speaking, Coke Studio is losing its listeners.
Once celebrated for its pure, unadulterated musical experiences, seems to have drifted away from its original charm. The magic of Coke Studio lay in its raw, authentic performances—musicians gathered in a studio, crafting soulful renditions that resonated with listeners deeply. The focus was on the music, its nuances, and the emotions it evoked.
In recent seasons, however, there has been a noticeable shift. The emphasis on elaborate video productions, vibrant visuals, and ostentatious frills has overshadowed the essence of the music itself. While these elements can enhance the viewer's experience, they often detract from the core—music. The unique selling proposition of Coke Studio was its organic, studio-recorded music that felt genuine, unfiltered and heartfelt. It was a space where music spoke for itself, without the need for embellishments.
Not long ago, Coke Studio Pakistan consistently dominated the charts, but of late, a wave of negative reviews and poor word of mouth dealt a blow to the brand name. When it first started, delivering one smashing hit after another in a studio setting, it seemed almost too good to be true. People were sceptical whether the platform could sustain such unprecedented success. Yet, it not only delivered but also grew bigger and better without losing focus.
This transition to a more visually driven format might appeal to some, but it risks alienating those who cherished the simplicity and authenticity of earlier seasons. Just as organic food, pure and unadulterated, holds more intrinsic value than something laced with artificial additives, music, too, is most powerful when it remains true to its roots. The overemphasis on visual spectacle can sometimes dilute the raw, emotional impact that pure music delivers.
One may argue that songs like Pasoori and Tu Jhoom became global hits during the 2.0 version of Coke Studio, but the songs success have largely to do with renowned names like Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal, and Ali Sethi, whose contributions weighed far more and the visually appealing production values. Some contend that the newer iterations of the show also shine a spotlight on various facets of rich Pakistani culture beyond just music. However, this can be a tough sell given that Coke Studio's original concept was to create music in a studio setting, and the primary focus should ideally remain on that aspect.
Despite the studio setting, numerous fashion and cultural moments have resonated loudly from Coke Studio's studios. Examples include Meesha Shafi's iconic look in Jugni Ji, Atif Aslam's summer vibe in Man ‘amadeam, or the memorable collaboration between Shilpa Rao and Noori for the song Paar Chana De. Perhaps not everything needs to be served up all at once.
Apart from its cultural and musical impact, Coke Studio Pakistan appears to be fostering a sense of collective harmony between Indian and Pakistani listeners, as evident from social media comments. The admiration expressed by Indian listeners touches the hearts of many Pakistanis, showcasing how Coke Studio is bridging the gap between two nations united by their love for music. It would be disheartening to see its decline affect the emotional connection it fosters between these countries.
Ultimately, the charm of Coke Studio lies in its ability to connect with its audience on a profound level through music. By returning to its roots and prioritising the music over visual frills, Coke Studio can reclaim its place as a beacon of genuine, heartfelt musical expression.
