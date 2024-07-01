Why Coke Studio is losing its audience

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:25 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:28 PM

I'm not the only frustrated fan. Statistically speaking, Coke Studio is losing its listeners.

Once celebrated for its pure, unadulterated musical experiences, seems to have drifted away from its original charm. The magic of Coke Studio lay in its raw, authentic performances—musicians gathered in a studio, crafting soulful renditions that resonated with listeners deeply. The focus was on the music, its nuances, and the emotions it evoked.

In recent seasons, however, there has been a noticeable shift. The emphasis on elaborate video productions, vibrant visuals, and ostentatious frills has overshadowed the essence of the music itself. While these elements can enhance the viewer's experience, they often detract from the core—music. The unique selling proposition of Coke Studio was its organic, studio-recorded music that felt genuine, unfiltered and heartfelt. It was a space where music spoke for itself, without the need for embellishments.

Not long ago, Coke Studio Pakistan consistently dominated the charts, but of late, a wave of negative reviews and poor word of mouth dealt a blow to the brand name. When it first started, delivering one smashing hit after another in a studio setting, it seemed almost too good to be true. People were sceptical whether the platform could sustain such unprecedented success. Yet, it not only delivered but also grew bigger and better without losing focus.

This transition to a more visually driven format might appeal to some, but it risks alienating those who cherished the simplicity and authenticity of earlier seasons. Just as organic food, pure and unadulterated, holds more intrinsic value than something laced with artificial additives, music, too, is most powerful when it remains true to its roots. The overemphasis on visual spectacle can sometimes dilute the raw, emotional impact that pure music delivers.

One may argue that songs like Pasoori and Tu Jhoom became global hits during the 2.0 version of Coke Studio, but the songs success have largely to do with renowned names like Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal, and Ali Sethi, whose contributions weighed far more and the visually appealing production values. Some contend that the newer iterations of the show also shine a spotlight on various facets of rich Pakistani culture beyond just music. However, this can be a tough sell given that Coke Studio's original concept was to create music in a studio setting, and the primary focus should ideally remain on that aspect.