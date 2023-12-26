Where are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani off to for New Year's?

Previous incidents between the two had included a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen's car
On Tuesday morning, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport, all set to celebrate New Year at an undisclosed location.
For the airport look, Kiara opted for a white sweatshirt that she paired with matching joggers. Her husband, Sidharth, on the other hand, wore a black T-shirt that he teamed with a blue and black checkered shirt.
Before entering the airport, the star couple happily posed for the paps.
Sidharth and Kiara also celebrated Christmas in a special way.
On Christmas, Kiara treated her Instagram followers to a lovey-dovey picture of herself and Sidharth. In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing a warm hug. Kiara can be seen wearing a red dress with a reindeer hairband while her husband Sidharth complemented her in a black T-shirt and red pants. Sidharth can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheek.
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Shershaah.
In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.
While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."
