When Jacqueline Fernandez met Selena Gomez in Tuscany

Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 11:07 AM

Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood sensation known for her beauty and talent, recently made headlines as a photograph of her with Hollywood star Selena Gomez surfaced on the internet. The image was shared by Selena's friend, Caroline Franklin, as part of her Tuscany diaries on Instagram.

In the photo, Jacqueline Fernandez and Selena Gomez are seen sharing smiles in the picturesque setting of Tuscany. The heartwarming snapshot quickly went viral, sparking excitement among fans of both stars.

The comment section was filled with red heart and heart-eye emoticons as fans couldn't contain their excitement over the unexpected meeting of these two talented actresses.

Jacqueline Fernandez, a beloved Bollywood actress, has graced the silver screen in numerous hit films. Fans are now eagerly anticipating her upcoming project, Welcome 3, which is the third installment of the popular Welcome film franchise.

