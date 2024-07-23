What you need to know about actor Noor Xarmina who was named Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 win

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:28 AM

Pakistani actor Noor Xarmina dropped a number of fun pictures on Instagram a day after being crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024. She will represent her country at the 73rd Miss Universe 2024 pageant in November this year.

Xarmina captioned images of herself with her title and crown, writing “Living the dream. First morning as the Miss Universe Pakistan 2024.”

The beauty queen from Islamabad is 29 years old and was a venture capitalist before deciding to become an actor.

The news of her crowning was shared on the Miss Universe YouTube channel. In the video, she said: “I want to be an agent for positive change in two respects. The first is for our country. Pakistan is scarcely represented internationally across so many industries and I want to enhance our representation on an international stage.

“In the second respect, I want to have change for women in our country. Pakistan needs strong female leaders that can mobilise its women and empower them to create positive change in society.”

The official Instagram page of Miss Universe Pakistan posted a video of her win, and in the caption spoke about her background. It said: “Noor hails from the capital city, Islamabad. She grew up in 9 different countries across 4 continents and studied biology for her bachelor’s and business for her master’s degree. She worked as a venture capital investor in London before deciding to pursue acting and now full-time modelling. In her free time she enjoys running as it gives her mental clarity and discipline. She feels that there is a lack of Pakistani representation in the international entertainment industry, and as an expiring actress, hopes to change the status quo and put Pakistan on the map. “