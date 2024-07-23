What you need to know about actor Noor Xarmina who was named Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 win

Movie was also the debut project of Janhvi Kapoor
Pakistani actor Noor Xarmina dropped a number of fun pictures on Instagram a day after being crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024. She will represent her country at the 73rd Miss Universe 2024 pageant in November this year.
Xarmina captioned images of herself with her title and crown, writing “Living the dream. First morning as the Miss Universe Pakistan 2024.”
The beauty queen from Islamabad is 29 years old and was a venture capitalist before deciding to become an actor.
The news of her crowning was shared on the Miss Universe YouTube channel. In the video, she said: “I want to be an agent for positive change in two respects. The first is for our country. Pakistan is scarcely represented internationally across so many industries and I want to enhance our representation on an international stage.
“In the second respect, I want to have change for women in our country. Pakistan needs strong female leaders that can mobilise its women and empower them to create positive change in society.”
The official Instagram page of Miss Universe Pakistan posted a video of her win, and in the caption spoke about her background. It said: “Noor hails from the capital city, Islamabad. She grew up in 9 different countries across 4 continents and studied biology for her bachelor’s and business for her master’s degree. She worked as a venture capital investor in London before deciding to pursue acting and now full-time modelling. In her free time she enjoys running as it gives her mental clarity and discipline. She feels that there is a lack of Pakistani representation in the international entertainment industry, and as an expiring actress, hopes to change the status quo and put Pakistan on the map. “
Xarmina is only the second Miss Universe Pakistan; the first time the pageant was held was in 2023, when Erica Rabin was crowned.
Dubai-based producer Josh Yugen praised her win, writing on Instagram: “I am immensely proud of your hard work and dedication. Your shining performance reflects your commitment and determination. I have no doubt that you will continue to achieve great things and use your advocacy skills to positively impact your community @noorxarmina 💎”
ALSO READ:
Movie was also the debut project of Janhvi Kapoor
The actress can next be seen in 'Sarfira'
The couple tied the knot in December 2018
Bryan Edward Hill to direct the film
Jury selection for Weinstein's sexual assault case should commence on November 12
'Suits: LA’ to star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm
Actor-musician's team comes to his defence
He was 94 years old