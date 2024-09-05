What is Anushka Sharma's comfort food?

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 1:17 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 1:18 PM

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma attended an event in Mumbai, where she expressed happiness in reconnecting with her fans and the media.

From talking about motherhood to cherishing her college memories, the NH 10 star happily answered several questions. She also talked about her comfort food, which is "dal chawal and sookhi aloo ki sabzi [rie, lentils and potato]".

"Anything that my mother made while we growing up was my comfort food. One thing I always go back to and when I am not feeling great, which is an instant pick-me-up, is dal chawal and sukhi aloo ki sabzi -- all in one plate. Love it!" she shared.

Sharma attended the event in style. She opted for a blue cropped shirt that she teamed it with a contrasting pair of bright red trousers.

After attending the event, she took to Instagram and shared pictures.

"Happy go red-y! (red heart emoji)," she captioned the post.

Sharma's husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, and their children, Vamika and Akaay, were not spotted with her at the airport earlier in the day when she arrived back in the town. '