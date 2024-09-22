'Wednesday Season 2' behind-the-scenes footage released

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:04 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:05 PM

Fans of Wednesday have something to be excited about as Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes look at season two of the popular show.

Jenna Ortega is back as the spooky Wednesday Addams, and the new season is being described as "bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new video was unveiled by Netflix during a fan event in Atlanta on Thursday. The video shows Ortega and other original cast members, including Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzman, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Fans also got to see Thing, played by Victor Dorobantu, return to the set of Nevermore Academy.

The behind-the-scenes clip showed scenes being filmed, like Ortega's Wednesday arriving at Nevermore with her usual serious expression, students gathering in a field, and Thing sneaking around. Tim Burton, the famous director, was spotted on set, too.

"If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed and I'm not that generous," Ortega joked at the end of the video.

Filming for Season 2 began in May in Ireland. The show, created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, has added new stars to the cast, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.