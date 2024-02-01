'We set out to shift culture': Margot Robbie responds to Oscar nominations

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 4:13 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 5:00 PM

Actor Margot Robbie, who along with director Greta Gerwig were not nominated for an Oscar in the Lead Actress category, has said she is not disappointed, reported Deadline. “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Margot Robbie said during a panel at a special SAG screening.

The development has caused a great deal of disappointment among ‘Barbie’ fans on the internet. “I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it is,” Robbie added. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Barbie, the only billion-dollar movie directed entirely by a woman, made $1.4 billion at the box office globally last year, outperforming every other movie.

As Robbie said, the reaction to the film has become a kind of cultural phenomenon: “I just suspect it’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry.”

Robbie also pointed out that she is “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations, it’s so wild. Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the Best Picture nod,” Robbie said.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” Robbie said. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

When Robbie told the story of listening in the restrooms of movie theatres for crowd reactions and then overhearing a bunch of men on a bachelor party trip discussing the film in a pub in Scotland, she had the audience at the SAG screening chuckling.

“It was just truly fascinating,” she said. “There were people at the table who refused to see the Barbie movie. One guy was like, ‘Dude, it is a cultural moment, don’t you want to be a part of culture?’ And the other guy was like, ‘I’ll never see it,’ and by the end, he did want to see it. It was a whole thing.”

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience, whether it’s having a moment like that, or whether it’s listening in the bathrooms, or whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now.”

ALSO READ: