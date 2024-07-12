Watch: WWE star John Cena greets paparazzi as he lands in Mumbai for the Ambani wedding

Pakistani actress is known to choose scripts with messages and strong themes that shed light on women’s issues
Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony in Mumbai taking place on Friday, July 12.
The event is drawing a multitude of VIP guests from all across the globe, with the guest list filled with the biggest stars.
Reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also arrived in the city to attend the festivities. Additionally, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help guru Jay Shetty have also been invited to the wedding.
That's not all, the star-studded guest list for the world's most-talked-about wedding continues to expand. In addition to the major Bollywood celebrities and Hollywood A-listers, 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena has also arrived in Mumbai to attend the Ambani-Merchant wedding ceremony.
Dressed casually in a navy blue T-shirt and cargo shorts, the wrestling superstar can be seen waving at he paparazzi, as he gears up to attend the highly anticipated wedding, which will take place at the NAMCC.
ALSO READ:
Pakistani actress is known to choose scripts with messages and strong themes that shed light on women’s issues
Canada lost against Argentina in the semi-finals of Copa America
The 2024 Wimbledon Championships saw several stars in the stands
Khan is the latest star to talk about her cancer journey
Here's what you need to know about recognising the basics of anxiety
The couple married on June 23
The Punjabi actor-singer will be belting out his songs in the city; fans can't wait