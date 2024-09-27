Watch: Vicky Kaushal steals the show with viral 'Tauba Tauba' moves as IIFA Awards 2024 kickstarts in Abu Dhabi

Gerwig, 41, is the first-ever female director to make a $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) movie
The IIFA Awards 2024 have officially kicked off in Abu Dhabi, and the city has been buzzing with excitement as some of Bollywood’s biggest stars gather for a weekend of celebration, music, and green carpet glamour. The star-studded press conference, featuring actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rana Daggubati, set the tone for what promises to be a memorable weekend.
One of the standout moments from the event was Kaushal, who effortlessly charmed the audience by singing his viral track Tauba Tauba live on stage. The actor, known for his charisma and dance moves, didn’t stop there.
He also invited an audience member to the stage and taught them the signature dance steps from the song, leaving the crowd cheering loudly. Shahid Kapoor, who joined Kaushal on stage, couldn’t help but compliment his talent and knack for Punjabi music.
"My first-ever best actor award was with IIFA," Kaushal recalled. "I hosted IIFA last time, and I'm hosting this time also. But this time it's even more special because I'm hosting with the most special human being, and that's Shah Rukh Khan."
Kaushal's admiration for the Bollywood icon didn’t end there. As he donned a pair of stylish sunglasses, he shared the story behind them: "Of course, these sunglasses I'm wearing are part of vanity because we all love vanity as actors, but it also comes because of working with a man who works 24 hours straight, and that's Shah Rukh Khan, sir. A couple of hours before, we were rehearsing on stage for our show, and that's why I'm wearing glasses, so you don't think I was partying all night!"
The energy at the press conference was palpable as the stars reflected on their excitement for the IIFA weekend. Kaushal expressed his gratitude for the love and support the actors receive from Abu Dhabi. "Looking forward to just having a great time. We always receive so much love from Abu Dhabi, and it's only multiplying each time," he said, setting the tone for what will undoubtedly be a grand weekend filled with star power, performances, and unforgettable moments.
IIFA Utsavam 2024 is all set to take place on September 27 will celebrate the rich and diverse legacy of South Indian cinema, honouring the finest talents from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries in a grand evening at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.
As the IIFA 2024 festivities unfold, the spotlight remains on these stars who have taken over Abu Dhabi, bringing the excitement of Indian cinema to the UAE capital.
ALSO READ:
Gerwig, 41, is the first-ever female director to make a $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) movie
The cinematic visual follows the love story of a modest shopkeeper
'Nutcrackers' was Stiller's first acting role in a film since 2017
The star-studded event is taking place in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to 29
Banerjee will be hosting the annual awards night on Sunday
Nabila, the official hair and makeup partner for IIFA Awards 2024, on red-carpet looks, natural styles, and what celebs should not do
The band will perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 14 as well
Later in the day, two more shows were announced for January 12 and 14, giving some fans renewed hope