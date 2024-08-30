Watch: This AI-generated video of Virat Kohli criticising Shubman Gill is going viral

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 1:59 PM

Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli is currently taking a break from international cricket following his recent appearance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The former Indian captain is using this time to relax and spend quality moments with his family.

Similarly, Shubman Gill, another rising star in Indian cricket, gained international attention after his impressive showing in the 2018 U-19 World Cup. Many cricket enthusiasts and experts consider Gill the next big sensation in Indian cricket.

Together, Kohli and Gill do wonders for India's batting lineup.

Recently, however, a fake video went viral, falsely portraying Kohli criticising Gill. In the AI-generated video, Kohli seems to be angry with Gill, stating there’s a “big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend.” The video, which has been widely circulated, shows Kohli comparing himself to the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Upon discovering that this is a fake video, many social media users have expressed concerns, warning that 'AI is dangerous'.

Watch the video here: