Watch: Ronaldo fans in for a surprise as new 'Saudi Pro League' docuseries trailer drops

Who could forget that unforgettable evening on day three of the FIFA World Cup Qatar, when Saudi Arabia achieved the unthinkable, beating Argentina and sending shockwaves around the globe?

That victory not only made history but also set the stage for one of football’s biggest moments shortly after—when Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh. The transfer sent fans and football pundits into a frenzy, with questions pouring in from across the globe: Why would one of the world's greatest players choose a league yet to establish its name internationally?

Now, football fans are about to get some answers as Netflix releases the trailer for the eagerly anticipated sports docuseries Saudi Pro League: Kickoff.

Set to premiere on November 21, the six-episode docuseries takes fans deep into the heart of Saudi football, offering an insider's view of the league's ambitious 48th season.

With the aim of transforming the Saudi Pro League into a global powerhouse, this season saw high-profile signings and a renewed drive to push Saudi football to new heights.

Produced by Whisper, the series follows five top teams—Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, and Al Etiffaq—as they chase the championship through a season filled with fierce competition, soaring hopes, and inevitable heartbreaks.

The series dives into some hard-hitting questions: Can Saudi Arabia's bold investments in football pay off on the world stage? How are international stars adapting to the cultural shift, and how are Saudi players reacting to the influx of foreign talent?

There’s also plenty in store for die-hard football lovers and Ronaldo fans alike. While Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr has already made waves, the docuseries gives a close-up view of his influence on the team. His relentless drive to win injects new energy into Al Nassr, showing fans how he motivates his teammates and inspires the squad through some of their most challenging moments.

And he’s not the only international star lighting up the Saudi Pro League. We also get a glimpse of Brazilian superstar Neymar, who joined Al Hilal in August 2023. Though sidelined with an injury, Neymar’s presence and impact on Saudi football are undeniable.

Photo Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 The series also shines a light on the rising local talent determined to make their mark amidst a growing roster of global stars. Players like Salem Al Dawsari of Al Hilal, Feras Al Buraikan from Al Ahli, Talal Haji of Al Ittihad, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb at Al Nassr are pushing hard to show their mettle on the same fields as legends. With Saudi Arabia recently securing the FIFA World Cup 2034 bid, the nation is firmly on its path to becoming a football powerhouse. This docuseries captures the country's strategic evolution in football, from global branding to building a tight-knit community, with Ronaldo leading the charge. So, get ready for Saudi Pro League: Kickoff, streaming on Netflix November 21, for an unforgettable look behind the scenes of Saudi football.