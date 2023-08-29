Watch: Rajinikanth interacts with conductors and drivers at bus depot in Bengaluru

Photo: DarshanDevaiahB/X

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to a bus depot in Bengaluru in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. The actor used to work as a bus conductor in the city before he cemented his name in the Tamil film industry.

In a video, shared by ANI on Twitter, 72-year-old Rajinikanth can be seen interacting with bus drivers and conductors at depot number 4 of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Rajinikanth also clicked pictures with the BMTC staff at the depot as an excited crowd surrounded him.

Those present at the bus depot said that they were pleasantly surprised by the renowned actor’s visit. “He [Rajinikanth] arrived in a car and walked inside the depot with the driver and his friend, and spoke to all of us. He remembered his days working in this depot. He spent 10 minutes with us here and left,” Nanjundaswamy, a crew member, told The Hindu.

Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor in the city and used to entertain the passengers with his acting skills. The actor also worked as a coolie at a railway station and as a carpenter.

He later went to Madras Film Institute in Tamil Nadu to pursue acting and made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander’s Apoorva Ragangal. Rajinikanth gradually rose to prominence and starred in more than 160 films.

Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer hit the theatres on August 10 and collected $66 million worldwide and $41 million in India in 12 days, according to Forbes.

The release of the film saw excited fans forming beelines outside theatres in Chennai and some offering milk to Rajinikanth’s poster and even praying for the film’s success.

Rajinikanth will be next appearing in his daughter Aishwarya’s directorial Lal Salaam.

