Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's salsa dance in Colombia wins hearts

Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidharth Malhotra attend Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka's engagement ceremony
The star-studded event was held at the Bastian in Mumbai
A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing salsa in Colombia has taken the Internet by storm. The couple, known for their global influence, was seen embracing the vibrant Latin American culture, flaunting their dance moves.
Prince Harry, with his relaxed energy, and Duchess Meghan, in a flowing dress, effortlessly matched the groovy rhythm of the music, showcasing their dance moves with enthusiasm.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted a unique gift on stage, as captured in video posted on Sunday by the Festival Petronio Álvarez Instagram account. To celebrate their royal trip of Colombia, the couple also received a musical instrument.
They had the opportunity to watch some traditional Colombian dance performances while at the El Vallado recreational facility. At one point, they even got involved in the fun!
A lovely video of the couple salsa dancing to the music with locals has been going viral on the Internet. The couple are seen having a great time, dancing with each other and embracing the local culture of Colombia.
The pair, who landed in Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia, earlier this week, spent their last day of travel there on Sunday. In addition to being Meghan and Harry's first-ever combined trip to Colombia, this is also their third international journey of the year, having previously visited Nigeria in May and Canada in February.
