Watch: Nick Jonas asks fan to stop throwing things during Jonas Brothers concert in California

Musician and actor Nick Jonas, on Monday, called out a fan for throwing objects onto the stage as he performed with his brothers at a concert in California, US. This comes amid a spate of incidents where several artists have been hit by items thrown at them during live performances.

In videos uploaded on social media, Nick Jonas, 30, can be seen standing on the stage and performing Jonas Brothers’ Rollercoaster when someone from the crowd throws what appears to be bracelets at him. Nick tries to catch the objects and then repeatedly asks the fans to stop doing that.

“Stop. Stop. Cut it out,” Nick Jonas is heard telling the fan while maintaining a smile on his face.

The incident took place on September 11 when the Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas — were performing in Sacramento, California, as part of their ‘Five Albums, One Night’ world tour.

Of late, fans, attending live concerts, have been throwing everything from mobile phones to bottles onto the stage, sometimes even hurting the artist. In July this year, a fan threw a drink at rapper Cardi B during a show prompting her to hurl her microphone back at the fan in retaliation. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media with many coming in support of the singer for calling out such behaviour.

While Cardi B did not get hurt, singer Bebe Rexha suffered an injury to her eye when a fan threw a phone at her in New York. Country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the eye by a bracelet during a concert in Idaho. Following this, singer Charlie Puth denounced such acts as “disrespectful and dangerous” and asked fans to just enjoy the music.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…” Puth wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on June 30.

