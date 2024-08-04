Watch: Hasbulla spotted at UFC event in Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Yahya, the first Emirati UFC fighter, will take on Brazilian Kaue Fernandes in Abu Dhabi this Saturday
Popular internet personality Hasbulla, famous for his dwarfism and social media banter, was spotted at the UFC Fight Night event at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Saturday, August 3.
The 22-year-old, who is known to be around the likes of UFC greats Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, was seated next to the octagon as the UFC event played out.
After the event's conclusion, Hasbulla was spotted greeting several fans who surrounded his car.
Watch below:
In addition to having an internet presence, the Russian media personality is famous for his feud with another social media sensation Abdu Rozik. The two are known to keep taking digs at one another, with several videos surfacing online, showcasing the rivalry. The two are waiting to square off in the ring, with a potential bout expected in the future.
The UFC Fight Night, meanwhile, concluded with a main event card between Corey Sandhagen and Khabib's cousin Umar Nurmagomedov. The latter remains undefeated after securing a win by unanimous decision in Round 5 of the match.
Mohammad Yahya, the first Emirati UFC fighter, was part of the preliminary bouts at UFC Fight Night. He took on Brazilian Kaue Fernandes and was knocked out just before the end of Round One. Yahya sustained injuries in his left leg and was greeted with cheers and applauds in his home country.
