Watch: French artist makes Shah Rukh Khan’s portrait writing ‘SRK’ for 6 hours

Photo: AFP File

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 3:13 PM

From getting his name tattooed on the body to dressing up and talking like him, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans choose unique ways to express their love for the Bollywood superstar. Encapsulating this craze for the actor, a French artist spent six hours creating a portrait of Shah Rukh Khan using his initials SRK.

In a video, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, the artist is seen writing ‘SRK’ numerous times on a tablet. He then zooms out to reveal a portrait of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in his latest blockbuster Jawan.

“Writing SRK for 6 hrs looks like this! A small gift from a French artist,” the text attached to the clip read.

The artist’s creativity has amassed more than 35,000 views on the platform and drew several reactions.

“All that hard work and dedication clearly shows your love for him. Thank you,” one user said.

Another called the portrait an “intricate masterpiece” and said that Shah Rukh Khan should see it.

“Hats off to your dedication and hard work. Truly exceptional talent,” a comment read.

Several others tagged Shah Rukh Khan in their comments hoping that the superstar would notice it.

Shah Rukh Khan indeed enjoys massive popularity and love from his admirers. Just days ago, he treated his fans, eagerly waiting outside his bungalow, Mannat, in Mumbai, to a surprise appearance. He greeted them and was seen blowing flying kisses and also striking his iconic pose. The actor wore a blue attire to celebrate India’s victory in the Asia Cup. The videos of Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet gesture were widely circulated on social media.

“SRK wearing blue to celebrate Team India’s victory and greeting his FANs at the KING’s palace! Let’s all celebrate team India’s win by watching Jawan again!" the caption of the video read.

Meanwhile, before the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan along with director Atlee came to Dubai for the promotion campaign. The trailer of the film was also showcased on Burj Khalifa.

Jawan was released on September 7. The film also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (special appearance).

