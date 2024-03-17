Watch: Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi at Mumbai concert with Diljit Dosanjh, stuns audience

A recently discovered trick expedites the fishing process in the popular video game, offering players a swifter means to replenish resources during matches
After Ed Sheeran's unforgettable concert in Mumbai, India, last night, pictures and videos of the pop star's performance have been surfacing online.
The English singer surprised all his fans last evening by singing with Dosanjh in Punjabi and duetting with him on stage. This, however, is not the first the the Punjabi actor-singer has gotten an international celebrity to sing with him in Punjabi. Last year, he collaborated with Australian singer Sia for the the chart-topper 'Hass Hass'.
Watch videos of Diljit and Ed singing the Punjabi hit song 'Lover':
These videos went viral on social media with Dosanjh's video receiving more than 1.8 million likes and 20,000 comments.
Fans and celebrities alike swooned over the video – with many dropping hilarious comments too. Badshah, a popular Bollywood rapper, said, "Bro got Ed paaji (brother) as guitarist".
Another fan said, "I'm telling you he is the only one who can make foreigners sing in Punjabi".
This concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. During his performance, he shared the stage with a few popular Indian performers.
ALSO READ:
A recently discovered trick expedites the fishing process in the popular video game, offering players a swifter means to replenish resources during matches
Excitement brews among the popular game enthusiasts as recent hints suggest the potential return of a beloved classic game mode
Th wrestling game enthusiasts are in for a treat as the highly-anticipated Pat McAfee DLC pack reveals a captivating lineup of new playable characters
Supermodel, medical doctor and psychologist Dr Aditi Govitrikar mentors women from diverse backgrounds, providing them with the platform to showcase their talents and break societal barriers
Tickets to the renowned Sufi musician's show at Coca-Cola Arena are now available
The 33-year-old singer is set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday
Directed by stuntman-turned-filmmaker David Leitch, the movie also stars Emily Blunt
The artist who recently presented her collection at DIFC Art Nights reflects on her diverse artistic journey and her connect with the city's art scene