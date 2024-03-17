Watch: Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi at Mumbai concert with Diljit Dosanjh, stuns audience

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 11:05 AM

After Ed Sheeran's unforgettable concert in Mumbai, India, last night, pictures and videos of the pop star's performance have been surfacing online.

The English singer surprised all his fans last evening by singing with Dosanjh in Punjabi and duetting with him on stage. This, however, is not the first the the Punjabi actor-singer has gotten an international celebrity to sing with him in Punjabi. Last year, he collaborated with Australian singer Sia for the the chart-topper 'Hass Hass'.

Watch videos of Diljit and Ed singing the Punjabi hit song 'Lover':

These videos went viral on social media with Dosanjh's video receiving more than 1.8 million likes and 20,000 comments.

Fans and celebrities alike swooned over the video – with many dropping hilarious comments too. Badshah, a popular Bollywood rapper, said, "Bro got Ed paaji (brother) as guitarist".

Another fan said, "I'm telling you he is the only one who can make foreigners sing in Punjabi".

This concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. During his performance, he shared the stage with a few popular Indian performers.

