Watch: Dubai expat dances with Shah Rukh Khan, 'lives childhood dream' in viral video

Supplied photos and videos

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 2:22 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 3:09 PM

Shah Rukh Khan, arguably Bollywood's biggest star, once said in an interview that he was "the last of the stars", and rightfully so. Hundreds of fans gathered at various landmarks in Dubai as King Khan made appearances across town to promote his upcoming release 'Dunki'.

When Dubai resident Disha Kewalramani won a meet-and-greet with the star himself, she couldn't believe her luck.

"Believe it or not, I have a little wish list stuck to my cupboard, which I made as a 6-year-old, and the first item on that was 'I will meet Shah Rukh Khan one day'," she told Khaleej Times. And then she met the superstar on stage at Global Village, with her family, during a promotional event for the film.

Just like every fangirl, Disha couldn't fall asleep the night before. In fact, she even wrote down what she wanted to say, made him a card, and bought him a bouquet.

Regardless of her preparation, when she got on stage she had "goosebumps and tears".

"I actually got to live every fan girl’s dream, to be honest. Everything they say about him, everything I have read about him and everything I ever imagined him to be – he was that and more!"

The 'Dunki' star interacted with several families on the Global Village stage, including hers. He "played games and made jokes" with them all. However, it's her one-line response to Khan's question that has made Disha go viral on social media.

In a video that has garnered more than 900,000 views on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan is seen asking her "What do you do" to which she says "I love you". Her answer won many hearts online, with Shah Rukh Khan's fans commenting in agreement.

"When I was asked 'what do you do', my first instinctive response, standing in front of the person I have grown up watching and loving, was 'I love you'... Nothing was intentional, it was straight from the heart," she said.

"He made the situation even better when he immediately said, 'No, that’s the best thing to do'."

The star danced to his newest song with the Kewalramani family and even struck his signature pose with them.

"I think in that moment, I was the happiest," Disha says. Watch the video of her dance with the Bollywood star here:

Before she left, she managed to give him everything she brought for him, including a coin that held sentimental value for her – which he graciously accepted.

The Bollywood star was spotted at four other locations over the weekend where he surprised fans. Dance performances, drone shows and meet-and-greets took place across the city as part of 'Dunki' promotions.

ALSO READ: