Watch: Deepika Padukone dances to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song

Mon 31 Jul 2023

Filmmaker Karan Johar has made a return to the director’s chair after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was released on July 28 and has been making all the right noises. Deepika Padukone, who skipped the special screening of the film, has finally given her verdict on husband Ranveer Singh’s performance. As the couple stepped out to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani over the weekend, Deepika was seen wearing a customised denim jacket with Ranveer’s face printed on the back.

In a video shared by Ranveer Singh, the actor is seen humming the peppy track 'What Jhumka'. This is when Deepika comes into the frame and says, “I will do the step." The actress performs the hook step in the most adorable way. Not to forget those on-point expressions. Next, Deepika mimics Ranveer as he delivers some dialogues as Rocky Randhawa, his character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Towards the end of the clip, Deepika declared that "nobody can do it like you [Ranveer Singh] do." In the caption of the video, Ranveer Singh wrote, "She Loved it."

Alia Bhatt reacted to the video with a bunch of heart-eye emojis.

Singer Jonita Gandhi, who sang the 'What Jhumka' number, wrote, “This was the video I needed today (red heart).”

British adventurer and writer Bear Grylls, who collaborated with Ranveer Singh for one of his adventure trips, dropped a fire and hands-up emojis.

Comedian Tanmay Bhatt also commented on the post: “She’s right tho.”

Alia Bhatt also thanked fans for all the love and support to the film. The actress shared a photograph with co-star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar. Alongside, she wrote, “Love hain toh sab hain!!! (red hearts) [If there is love, there is everything] From the bottom of our hearts…thank you for all the love…eternally grateful! (yellow hearts). Love, Rocky, Rani, and our maker of this kahaani (story).”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film marked Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s second collaboration after the 2019 film Gully Boy.

