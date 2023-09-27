Watch: Britney Spears' Instagram posts raise concerns

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 12:54 PM

Britney Spears has raised concerns among her fans and the public after posting a series of videos on her Instagram account. In one of the clips, the Grammy-winning singer appeared with a bandage on her arm and what seemed to be cuts on her. This followed a video from the previous day in which she was seen dancing with two butcher knives, though she reassured fans that the knives were not real.

The latest videos featured Spears dancing energetically in her Southern California home, showcasing her impressive dancing skills. However, fans noticed the bandage on her wrist and what appeared to be a gash on her right leg. Spears alluded to her appearance in the caption, mentioning her weight loss and saying she felt weaker.

This new series of posts has sparked concern about Spears' well-being, particularly given her history and ongoing legal battles. TMZ reported earlier this year that Spears had a "fascination with knives" and slept with one under her bed due to fears of being re-institutionalised.

Spears' conservatorship, which lasted for 13 years and ended in 2021, was the subject of controversy and legal battles. The popstar recently ended her marriage with Sam Asghari. Her recent posts have prompted questions about her mental health and whether she is receiving the support and care she needs.

