Watch: Anant Ambani spotted in Dubai Mall, arrives in Rolls Royce Cullinan

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was on a shopping trip in Dubai, a video of which is going viral on the social media.

Apparently, the 28-year-old Ambani scion created quite a spectacle as he and his partner Radhika Merchant arrived at the popular Dubai mall in an orange Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge along with a tight security cover.

An auto enthusiast on the internet said there was a fleet of 20 escort vehicles in Ambani's convoy that included Cadillac Escalades, GMC Yukon Denalis, and Chevrolet Suburbans.

Watch the videos here:

Last month, the Ambani family hosted a lavish pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat's Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika. Some of the most influential celebrities, tech tycoons and business personalities in India and abroad were among the 1,500 guests at the gala. The wedding is slated for July.

Anant Ambani owns the priciest home in Dubai. It a beach-side villa in Dubai worth 80 million dollars. Located at Palm Jumeirah, the mansion has 10 bedrooms, a private spa and indoor and outdoor pools.

