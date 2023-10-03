Watch: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter makes stunning debut at Paris Fashion Week

The concert, organised by SAMIT Event Group, will take place on January 13
During Paris Fashion Week on October 1, Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, made a captivating debut at the L'Oreal Paris fashion show. As the fresh face of the beauty brand, the entrepreneur commanded attention with her striking attire while gracing the runway against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Navya's fashion ensemble for the occasion was a dazzling off-the-shoulder red dress that elegantly showcased her neckline. The dress featured a ruffled overlay around the neck, full-length sleeves with matching ruffles, cinched cuffs, and a chic mini hemline.
Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, and her grandmother, Jaya, graced the event with their presence to offer their enthusiastic support.
In one of her posts, Shweta affectionately dubbed her daughter as "Little miss L'Oreal," underlining Navya's significant role as a brand ambassador for the cosmetic company.
Nupur Shikhare was seen dancing with his friends in this unconventional celebration that has gone viral on social media
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so head to these places to indulge in some quality breakfast options
The new year promises an exciting selection of RPG's, action-adventure, and open-world games for all platforms
Slashed free of Disney's copyright as of Monday, the iconic character from 'Steamboat Willie' is already the focus of two horror films
Take your little furry friends out this season
From royals to horologists, the intricate craftsmanship of the brand’s timepieces have captured the imagination of one and all
The new year promises an exciting selection of sequels, reboots, and original creations