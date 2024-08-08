Watch: A video of Virat Kohli lookalike wearing RCB cap is going viral

There is an ongoing controversy over its content
A nonviolent demonstration by students opposing Bangladesh's government job quota system has recently descended into violence. Images of the political unrest have been extensively disseminated on social media, reaching masses all across.
Amid the disturbance, a video of a doppelganger of star cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral.
The video, which is being incorrectly attributed to Virat Kohli was uploaded on X with an inaccurate caption.
The Virat Kohli lookalike can be seen in the video yelling chants while sitting on other protesters' shoulders. The lookalike is also sporting a cap with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) logo on it.
The video has received around 2,500 likes and over 140,000 views since it was shared. Reactions to the video have been mixed; while most people realised that Virat Kohli was not in it, other individuals thought he was.
Another Virat Kohli impersonator became viral in India earlier this year. While visiting Ayodhya, this person was seen getting hounded by people for pictures and was also seen sporting the Indian cricket team's jersey.
ALSO READ:
There is an ongoing controversy over its content
The 36-year-old, who became the first Palestinian UFC champion, talks about his journey to victory and becoming a voice for his people
The new Accord may not have a luxury badge, but surely it can hang loose with luxury cars, in terms of exterior design
Says he might direct remotely
His next hearing is on August 9
Trot blends traditional Korean music with elements of Western jazz, swing and Japanese Enka
They were hanging out in a London Park
She meets fan outside her home, Shiv Shakti