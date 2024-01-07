UAE

Watch: 2-year-old son of Grammy-winning musician plays drums like a pro, stuns celebs

Viral video of the boy playing the drums has celebrities flooding the comments with praise

Web Desk
Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM

Do you think musical talent is something you're born with or a skill to be nurtured?

Singer Katherine McPhee and Grammy-winning musician David Foster's son, Rennie, has made waves on the Internet for his sensational talent on the drums - all the more because his viral performance was done in diapers! The two-year-old son of famous musicians was recently seen hard at work playing the drums in the company of his father, Foster, in a video taken and shared by his mother on social media.

Whether the talent within him is genetic, or the result of being in such a musically-inclined family, the little kid killed it on the drums, confidently tapping out the complicated beat to Michael Jackson's 'Rock With You' - complete with change-ups, flourishes, and clangs on the cymbals.

Watch the viral moment here:

The comments on Instagram are flooded with compliments.

"WHAT!," wrote famous singer Charlie Puth. To really hone in the shock and awe, he followed this with 12 exclamation points.

Singer Peisha McPhee, who is also Katherine's mother and Rennie's grandmother, said that he 'practises everyday for hours on end'.

Joey McIntyre from the band New Kids on the Block commented, "He’s so dialed in he checked who was coming in the room!!"

Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet said the video was "so far beyond amazing."

Other actors, musicians, and celebrities who expressed their admiration in comments include Howie Mandel, Nick Cannon, Sara Foster, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Nicole Scherzinger, and Taye Diggs.

Web Desk

