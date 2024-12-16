Voice of 'The Lion King' returns for Disney prequel

Born into poverty in apartheid-era South Africa and propelled to Hollywood heights, Lebohang Morake became the voice of Disney's classic film The Lion King with his powerful Zulu cry.

Now, 30 years after his chant of "Nants' Ingonyama" soared above the film's memorable opening sequence, the 60-year-old South African singer, producer and composer known as Lebo M is back.

This time he sings another opener for the prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, which tells the story of orphaned lion Mufasa who grows up to be the king of the Pride Lands and the father of Simba.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music for the film — out in the UAE on December 19 — said on the red carpet he would not have done it without Lebo M.

"That was the dream. I sort of insisted on that the moment I took the job because I think he is the secret sauce," he said at the world premiere in Los Angeles this week.

"I think he is the sound of The Lion King and his choral arrangements, that were in addition to the songs I wrote, I think really make the movie feel of a piece with the original," he added.

The film, directed by Barry Jenkins, premiered in Los Angeles and London this week and opens with Lebo M's composition Ngomso.

After the enormous impact of his work on the 1994 film, Lebo M said he had felt the pressure to produce a worthy successor.

"I loved writing the first opening... but having to write and perform a new opening for The Lion King after 30 years... it's quite a big challenge," he said.

In the end, he said, writing Ngomso turned out to be a remarkably similar process.

The "Nants' Ingonyama" cry heard at the start of the Circle of Life song in the earlier film, he said, had been a demo for which he simply turned up, performed and left without expecting much to come of it.

Three decades later, he arrived at the studio early in the morning and just started making music "with a hi-hat (cymbals) and a bongo".

"By the time the director and everyone else came in at 11am I'd written the entire song."

He said committing to the film had the advantage of allowing him to finally work with Miranda, something he had been keen to do for many years.

"It's just amazing energy non-stop. Very little discussion about these chords, this melody. We do! Just go in and everything flows... it allowed us to both to be very, very authentic to the movie," he said.

Born in Soweto in South Africa in 1964, Lebo M has built a reputation as the go-to artist for directors wanting authentic African flair for their productions.

He produced and composed for the 2010 football World Cup opening and closing ceremonies in South Africa.

A long creative association with composer Hans Zimmer, who has written the music for more than 150 films, has seen him feature as a special guest on all Zimmer's world tours.

But success was hard won with low points including racism he experienced, including in the entertainment industry, and two years living on the streets in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s.

"I'm constantly conscious of the fact that I'm a refugee, I'm non-American," he said.