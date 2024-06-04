Vin Diesel surprises four-year-old fan

Tandon's driver had a row with three women outside her house
Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel recently surprised a four-year-old fan, reported Indo-Asian News Service.
The 56-year-old actor went to FuelFest in Los Angeles, where he met superfan Colton Pursglove, whose leukaemia is in remission.
"Colton was so giddy and couldn't believe he got to meet his real-life hero," said Colton’s mum, Jordan Pursglove, in a statement shared with people.com.
Last year, she posted a picture of her son dressed as Dom (Diesel’s Fast & Furious character) on Instagram.
"When your four-year-old watches Fast & Furious movies on repeat and thinks he looks just like Dom, you gotta dress him up as his favourite movie character!" she wrote in the caption at the time.
Fast & Furious is an action movie franchise with plenty of street racing, heists, spies, and family.
