Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna announce new release date of 'The Sabarmati Report'

Actor Vikrant Massey has unveiled the new release date of The Sabarmati Report after it was postponed for the third time.
On Thursday, Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared the new poster along with the new release date of the film.
Sharing the poster, he wrote, "The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned!#TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!"
The film was earlier slated to release in May and then it was announced to hit the theatres on August 2. Now, makers have locked the date, it will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.
Ranjan Chandel's directorial delves into the details of the incident that took place on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near Godhra railway station in Gujarat.
In the film, Massey plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.
Khanna is gearing up to share the screen space with Massey yet again in their next film Talakhon Mein Ek, which is slated to release soon.
She also has a Telugu film titled Telusu Kada in the pipeline.
Massey, meanwhile, is garnering praise for his performance in crime thriller Sector 36.
Inspired by true events, Sector 36 chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events.
