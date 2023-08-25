Video: Kevin Hart suffers injury, lands in a wheelchair after trying to outrace former NFL star

The Boeing 747 aircraft with over 300 guests was modified for the ceremony
Kevin Hart, 44, has landed himself in a wheelchair after trying to do some “young man stuff”. The comedian shared a video of himself on Instagram and explained how challenging his friend, former NFL star Stevan Ridley, to a 40-yard sprint ended with him suffering injury.
In the clip, shared on Thursday, the Jumanji actor, can be seen sitting in a wheelchair. He said, "I am in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff. This debate was based on who's faster. Those who know me know, I am pretty fast.”
"Stevan said, 'Kevin, ain't no way you are gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy,” he added.
He continued, "To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It's not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don't want you to be alarmed, but I am in a wheelchair.”
Sharing Hart’s Instagram post on Stories, Ridley wrote, “It’s all love, Kev [Kevin Hart].”
Hart’s trainer Ron Boss Everline shared a video of the much-talked-about race on Instagram. He wrote, “Well Here You Go! It started off good… but it ended with my brother in a wheelchair. Kevin Hart talking about gotcha. I agree with you, age caught you… I gotta keep it going for us. Keep watching for the slow-mo. Stevan Ridley put the wheels on (sic).”
