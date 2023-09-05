Vicky Kaushal reveals the most endearing quality about Katrina Kaif

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 11:20 AM

Actor Vicky Kaushal experienced initial disbelief when he began receiving attention from his now-wife, Katrina Kaif. However, as he grew closer to her on a personal level, he fell deeply in love, particularly admiring her remarkable compassion for others. Recently, the renowned star of Uri fame opened up about the moment he realised he wanted Katrina to be his life partner. He also revealed the one quality that has endeared him to Katrina.

On December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot. Throughout their courtship, the couple kept their relationship discreet, but as their connection deepened, they both knew they were seeking something profoundly meaningful.

“In our courtship, it was never suspense if I asked for marriage, will it be a yes or no. From the beginning, we knew this was serious. We are in this to look for something permanent. Marriage was not a question from one side and an answer from the other side. Marriage was a discussion that we had,” Vicky shared during a latest interview with We Are Yuvaa.

The actor also admits that he didn't fall for Katrina due to her fame and popularity as a movie star. “Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with her. Why I fell in love with her is because when I got to know the human part of her, the person she is, I was just fully in love. I knew that I would love to have her as my life companion,” added the actor, who was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Vicky didn't make an elaborate proposal to Katrina. He explained that it was as straightforward as saying, "Would you like to have dinner with me?" However, he admitted that arriving at this question was a "journey," though he chose not to divulge any details about that journey.

Nonetheless, Vicky found the initial attention from Katrina to be somewhat "odd". He said, “First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like, ‘Hain? Are you ok?’ She was a phenomenon. Shuru shuru mein obviously ye lagta tha (this is how I felt in the beginning), ‘Why me?’ But she is a lovely human being and once I got to spend time with her, got to know Katrina Kaif, the human being, I realised I had never met a person like her. I have never heard her say anything ill about anyone. She is very compassionate about the people around her, about the environment she is in, and that, for me, is like my biggest turn-on.”

When he asked her why she loves him, the response from Katrina was, “I just feel like you have a set of values which I admire and you are stubborn for those values. You protect those values. So, I like that about you.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not yet shared the screen in a film. Currently, both are occupied with their own individual projects. Vicky is eagerly anticipating the release of The Great Indian Family and Sam Bahadur, while Katrina is set to appear in this year's Diwali release, Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan.

