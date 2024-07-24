Vicky Kaushal gets nostalgic as 'Masaan' clocks 9 years

Pan Xiaoting was attempting to livestream herself eating around 10 kilos of food
Actor Vicky Kaushal took a trip down memory lane as his debut movie Masaan marked its ninth anniversary on July 24.
Sharing a poignant moment from the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, Vicky expressed his gratitude on Instagram.
The actor posted a snapshot of himself from the movie and captioned it, "9 years. Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan."
Vicky Kaushal made his debut with Masaan, a film that continues to resonate deeply with audiences even after almost a decade.
Fans of the URI actor flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis, celebrating the milestone.
Masaan premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2015, where it received standing ovations and clinched two esteemed awards.
Through its compelling narratives, Masaan delves into themes of love, loss, social discrimination, and the intricate complexities of human relationships.
Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the praises for his recently released comedy film Bad Newz which also stars Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. Neha Dhupia is also a part of the film.
Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz also has special cameos by actresses Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.
