Vicky Kaushal flaunts retro moustache

Actor Vicky Kaushal is making fans go gaga with his retro moustache. On Friday night, he was spotted at an awards event in Mumbai.

Decked up in a double-breasted black suit, Kaushal looked suave. The highlight of his look was his sharp moustache.

After attending the event, Kaushal took to Instagram and shared pictures flaunting his new look.

In no time, netizens flooded the comment section with praise.

Rapper Badshah commented, "Paaji playlist share karo yaar."

"Stunner," a netizen commented.

On the work front, Kaushal will be seen in magnum opus, Mahavatar. In the film, he will play the warrior sage Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.