Veteran Filipino actor Ronaldo Valdez passes away at 77

'I would ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me,' he says in an emotional video
Veteran Filipino actor Ronaldo Valdez passed away on Sunday, according to local media.
The actor, known for '2 Good 2 Be True', 'May Minamahal', and 'The Mistress', died at age 77. According to media reports, the cause of death is still unknown.
Valdez is survived by his children, actors Janno and Melissa Gibbs.
ALSO READ:
'I would ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me,' he says in an emotional video
Holiday season is here and so are these delicious easy-to-make recipes for your culinary session
The event is set to bring together over 100 speakers from over 15 Arab and foreign countries at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future
His publicist Jennifer Allen said that the actor died after a short illness
American athlete Brian Grubb performed an adrenaline-filled stunt atop the city's Address Beach Resort that combined wakeskating and base jumping
Several cuisines take centre stage as thousands of residents and tourists visit Global Village in the UAE
The American rapper's performance is set for December 22
Afrobeats and other renowned musicians are among the sensational lineup