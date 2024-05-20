E-Paper

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, 88, casts his vote

Clad in his signature style with his black bowler hat on, the 88-year-old actor was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked him at a polling booth in Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 3:16 PM

Veteran filmstar Dharmendra, known for his iconic roles and timeless charm, cast his votein the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Clad in his signature style with his black bowler hat on, the 88-year-old actor was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked him at a polling booth in Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai.


Amidst the flurry of celebrities exercising their electoral rights, Dharmendra's presence added a touch of elegance and gravitas to the polling process.

Earlier, luminaries from the film industry, including Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, were also spotted at various polling booths across Mumbai.


The ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai encompass six constituencies, namely Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central, as part of Phase 5 of the nationwide electoral exercise.

Additionally, several constituencies in Maharashtra, such as Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane, are actively participating in this phase.

