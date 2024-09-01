Venice Film Festival: Nicole Kidman's 'Babygirl' gets standing ovation

Fans can expect an electrifying performance featuring his signature 'Tauba Tauba' dance moves
After almost two decades, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman returned to the Venice Film Festival.
Her film Babygirl premiered at the festival, where it garnered a seven-minute-plus standing ovation from the Sala Grande audience, Deadline reported.
Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde, as well as filmmaker Halina Reijn.
Babygirl centres on Kidman, who played a high-powered CEO who puts her family and work on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern. The A24 company will next take the film to The Toronto International Film Festival before releasing the film in the US on Christmas Day.
Kidman told the Venice press corps that making the movie with Reijn had been a "freeing" experience.
The film, she said, is about "desire, it's about your inner thoughts, it's about secrets, it's about marriage, it's about truth, power, consent... This is one woman's story, and I hope a very liberating story. It's told by a woman through her gaze... and that's to me what made it so unique was that suddenly I was going to be in the hands of a woman with this material and it was very deep to share those things and very freeing."
ALSO READ:
Fans can expect an electrifying performance featuring his signature 'Tauba Tauba' dance moves
Kerala Police confirmed that they have received a complaint from the young actor against the Kerala filmmaker
Michelin-starred dining experience will officially open its doors on August 30 in Downtown Dubai
Co-founders Bin Swelah and Ahmed Saif on why sessions like the ones they are conducting in conjunction with Vox cinemas are so important
The investigation in Kerala began when police received complaints from female actors accusing male colleagues of sexual harassment and abuse
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
Move comes following actress Minu Muneer's complaint
Wants to be firm but kind on the show