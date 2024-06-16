Varun Dhawan returns to 'Baby John' set

Shankuraj Konwar draws inspiration from K-pop to take Assamese music to the global stage
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has returned to the sets of upcoming action thriller Baby John.
The actor on Saturday, took to his Instagram Stories to drop videos showing his film's sets to fans.
The actor who often drops behind-the-scenes clips from set, revealed in a video that four separate units are collaborating on the current project.
Dhawan begins the video by mentioning that it's his first experience on a set with three units operating simultaneously. However, after talking with the crew, he discovers that there are four units working together.
Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, became parents to a baby girl on June 3.
The actor is also working on the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel and Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.
