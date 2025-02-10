Valentine's Day 2025: Love is on the menu in the UAE

Okay, it might be a bit of a classic move, but let’s face it – a mouthwatering dinner out is an instant win on Valentine’s Day… as long as you pick the perfect spot. Skip the hassle of fighting for a seat at the trendiest new restaurant and go for somewhere that’ll make your date feel right at home. Is your partner all about stunning interiors, or do they swoon over those jaw-dropping views? Whether you're dreaming of a romantic dinner by the sea or looking for something with a bit of an adventurous twist, UAE's finest spots are pulling out all the cards to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

From candlelit dinners with live music to dreamy rooftop settings and indulgent menus, here’s your ultimate guide to the city’s most magical places to celebrate love:

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Helipad

Sweep your loved one off their feet with an unforgettable evening 255 meters above Abu Dhabi at The St. Regis Helipad. As the sun sets over the Arabian Gulf, enjoy an intimate dining experience with breathtaking views, a live violinist, and The St. Regis’ signature hospitality. Indulge in a luxurious caviar station, handcrafted sandwiches, exquisite pastries, and gourmet hot canapés, all perfectly paired with a romantic atmosphere. Elevate your Valentine's celebration with this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Dh1,500 per person, February 14, 5:30pm to 7pm, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Helipad, Book now: www.stregisabudhabi.com

Aelia

Whisk your special someone away for a dreamy dining experience at Aelia. Indulge in a romantic four-course menu featuring exquisite delights like Hamachi Carpaccio and Seared Scallop, complemented by a selection of beverages and a show-stopping dessert. Set the mood with enchanting live piano melodies from 7pm to 10pm , and seal your love with a special digital lock on the Bridge of Love. Plus, unlock exciting prizes with your very own key.

Dh560 per couple, February 14, 6pm to 10:30pm, Aelia, Za'abeel The Link, Book now: +971 4 666 1617 | www.aeliadubai.com

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Looking for a Valentine’s Day experience that’s as magical as your love story? Head to Al Habtoor Polo Resort for their Equestrian Love experience. Enjoy a romantic three-course dinner on the stunning Equestrian Lounge Terrace, complete with candlelight, rose petals, beverages and live background music. For an extra touch of luxury, extend the night with a staycation package in a lavish suite, complete with rose petal turndown and breakfast the next morning.

From Dh550 per couple, February 14, 6pm to10pm, Equestrian Lounge, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Book now: +971 54 559 6693 | fnbreservations@habtoorpoloresort.com

BASTA!

Celebrate love in style this Valentine's at Basta! Indulge in a romantic three-course feast with stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal. Start with a gourmet amuse bouche, followed by tantalising antipasti and a choice of mouthwatering mains like herb-infused lamb, wood-fired seabass, or a veggie-packed Enchanted Garden Steak. Enjoy a romantic evening with a beautifully preserved rose for each lady and unforgettable memories.

Dh425 per person, February 14, 6pm onwards, Basta, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Book now: +971 4 512 5555

Clay Dubai

Love, flavours, and breathtaking views — CLAY Dubai has it all. Nestled in Bluewaters Island with stunning sights of Ain Dubai, this Nikkei hotspot sets the stage for an unforgettable date. Indulge in a lavish platter of Oysters, Usuzukuri, Ceviche, and Black Sushi Rice Nigiri, plus a luxe Caviar Platter with Charcoal & Miso Brioche. End on a sweet note with a decadent dessert, all while soaking in the dreamy ambiance from the balcony.

February 14, 12pm to 12am, CLAY Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Book now: +971 04 422 5600 | reservations@claydubai.com

Couqley

Fall in love all over again at Couqley this Valentine’s Day. Treat your special someone to a dreamy night filled with French flair, right in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Enjoy a mouthwatering Baked Lobster Linguine and a heart-shaped Pain Perdu that’s pure magic. Plus, take in the stunning Dubai canal views from the outdoor terrace – the perfect setting for love.

Dh399 per couple, February 14, Couqley Downtown, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, Book now: 04 514-9339 | 055 491-0097

Level 43

Celebrate Valentine’s Night with a breathtaking rooftop view and a feast to remember. Savour a beautifully curated sushi platter featuring exquisite sashimi, delicate nigiri, and flavourful maki rolls, perfectly complemented by elegant mignardises and handcrafted beverages. With an intimate ambiance and a stunning skyline as your backdrop, this is the perfect setting to create unforgettable memories with your special someone.

Dh499 per couple, February 14, 6pm to 11:30pm, Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Book now: +971 56 414 2213

wagamama

This Valentine’s season, wagamama celebrates love in all its forms with two special activations. From February 10-16, enjoy a heartwarming experience whether dining solo or at home. Delivery orders from February 10-13 will include surprise love notes, and sharing them on Instagram with #wagamamaLoveNotes enters you into a contest for a free Valentine’s meal for two. Solo diners from February 10-14 will receive a complimentary dessert or drink, plus a handwritten self-love message.

February 10-16, wagamama, all locations | www.wagamama.ae

Palm Avenue Set the scene for a dreamy Valentine's evening at Palm Avenue. Indulge in a romantic 5-course dinner in a private cabana, with stunning poolside views and Dubai's skyline as your backdrop. Savour exquisite dishes like prawn tartar and saffron risotto, and let the magic of the night sweep you off your feet. Choose from a pool cabana for Dh2500, a beach setup for Dh3000, or a private beach cabana for Dh3,500 per couple. February 14, 6:30pm to 10:30pm, Palm Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Revelry Celebrate love with a feast of bold Indian flavours at Revelry, Dubai Hills' hottest Bib Gourmand Indian tapas bar. Indulge in a specially curated menu featuring jackfruit momos, ghee roast lamb chops, creamy dal makhni, perfectly paired with a selection of handcrafted beverages. End your evening on a sweet note with indulgent almond tiramisu and a decadent chocolate tart. Dh699 per couple, February 14, Revelry, Dubai Hills Business Park, Book now: +971 58 143 2426 | revelrydxb.com AMAYA Restaurant Dubai Mall Celebrate love with a breathtaking dining experience at AMAYA, where stunning views meet exquisite flavours. Begin with a specially crafted welcome beverage before indulging in a multi-course menu featuring seared scallops, tuna tartare, wagyu tenderloin, truffle-infused risotto, and decadent desserts. Choose between the outdoor terrace with a full Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains view or the elegant indoor setting overlooking the Dubai Mall waterfall. Dh599 (romantic dining) | Dh999 (premium experience), February 14, from 8pm onwards, AMAYA Restaurant, Dubai Mall, Book now: 04 586 1000 | 058 682 6787 Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain Celebrate love under the stars with an intimate beachfront or garden dining experience at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain. Savor a sumptuous meal paired with sparkling beverages as the soothing waves or lush greenery set the perfect romantic ambiance. Whether marking a milestone or simply cherishing each other's company, this moonlit evening promises unforgettable moments. Dh750 per couple (including sparkling beverages), February 14, 7pm to 10:30pm, Beachside / The Lawn, Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain, Book now: +971 6 706 5000