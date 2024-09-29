UK's King Charles remembers Maggie Smith as a 'national treasure'

British actress Maggie Smith (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 2:27 PM

King Charles has expressed his deep sorrow following the passing of renowned British actress Maggie Smith, who died at the age of 89.

The King, alongside Queen Camilla, shared their heartfelt condolences, describing how "deeply saddened" they are by the loss of a beloved figure in the arts.

In a tribute post, King Charles reflected on the significance of Smith's contributions to the entertainment industry, noting that her death marks "the closure of a chapter for the national treasure that Smith was."

He continued, "As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both off and on the stage."

The King also reminisced about meeting Dame Maggie at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2016, when he was still Prince Charles.

He included a photo from their encounter at London's Grosvenor House Hotel in his tribute.

Following the announcement of her death, tributes began to flood social media from fans and colleagues alike.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer honoured Smith, calling her a "true national treasure", while numerous Hollywood stars and admirers celebrated her remarkable career and enduring charm.

Daniel Radcliffe, who worked closely with Smith in all but one Harry Potter film, for instance, shared a touching memory of their first meeting.

"The first time I met Maggie Smith I was nine years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her," Radcliffe said in a statement. "The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was 'would you like me to call you Dame?' at which she laughed and said something to the effect of 'don't be ridiculous!'" Radcliffe said in a statement.

"She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny," Radcliffe added.

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, took to her Instagram to recall Smith's warmth and influence on set.

"When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie's legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring," read her Instagram post.

Tom Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy, also paid tribute, writing, "Deeply saddened to wake up to the news of Maggie's passing. There quite simply was no one like her. Thank you for looking after us from literally day one. Thank you for not getting me kicked off the set when I couldn't stop giggling during your transfiguration class. Thank you for showing us the way. Raise your wands x."

Beyond the Harry Potter family, Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes reflected on the joy of working with the talented actress.

Sir Michael Caine also remembered his dear friend, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying, "It was my privilege to make two Films alongside the Legendary Maggie Smith. A truly brilliant actress and a dear friend, who I will greatly miss."