UAE: How to win a free trip to Korea

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 1:48 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 1:49 PM

Calling all K-pop fans; this is your chance to bag a fully-paid trip to Korea. How? Well, first you go to a Yummy Dosa outlet and check out its Korean fusion dosas. Among the dishes on offer are the K Sada Dosa (Dh17), the K Noodles Dosa (Dh24), Korean Spiced Noodles (Dh28) and Korean Spiced Bhel (Dh21). Each dish has the aromatic flavours of Gochujang sauce. Once you’ve ordered from this ‘K-menu’, you’ll enter into a raffle. The winner of said raffle will jet off to Korea on October 17. Yummy Dosa has five outlets in the UAE: in Abu Shagara, Sharjah; Al Karama, Bay Avenue Mall, and The Gardens, Dubai; and Abu Dhabi.

In the mood for some Korean culture? Head over to the Korean Cultural Center, located in Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi. In celebration of the UAE's Year of Sustainability, the centre along in partnership with Asia Culture Center, is hosting an exhibition called Bandi Walk: One Step Closer to Our Earth. The immersive exhibition brings together installation and media art, highlighting the Anthropocene era and the story of the Earth's ecosystems.

The exhibition, featuring artists Um Along, Choi Ji-ii, Jang Jongwan, AABB, and Lim Yonghyun, will run between October 1 and November 22. Doors shall stay open to the public from 10am to 6pm (Sunday to Thursday) and 10am to 2pm on Friday. Entry to the exhibition is free.