UAE gamers on 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' and other favourites of the year

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 12:59 PM

The gaming industry is experiencing a flourishing trend in the UAE, marking a significant rise in popularity and engagement. With a surge in both local and international gaming communities, the UAE has become a hotspot for gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Several factors contribute to the thriving gaming scene in the UAE. The country's robust technological infrastructure and high-speed internet connectivity create an ideal environment for online gaming experiences. The professional bit in gaming, Esports has gained immense traction, with numerous tournaments and competitions being hosted locally, attracting skilled players from around the world.

Government support and initiatives have played a crucial role in fostering the gaming industry. The establishment of gaming hubs, development studios, and esports arenas reflect the commitment to creating a conducive ecosystem. Dubai, in particular, has emerged as a hub for gaming events, conventions, and expos, providing a platform for industry leaders, developers, and gamers to connect.

"The gaming industry is indeed thriving, we are seeing a lot of support from government entities," says Dubai-based gaming content creator Bisher Zumot, who goes by the name Bibi Zumot. He continued: "That really warms up my heart to see that there is a massive potential for this industry to grow even further in the UAE and in the MENA region."

Moreover, the growing community of gaming influencers, content creators, and streamers on various platforms has contributed to the industry's popularity. Social media channels showcase gaming as a mainstream form of entertainment, attracting a diverse audience.

"New faces and new organisations tapping into the market only enable more creativity and ideas to propose within the gaming community," Bibi added. "It really shows how much improvement has happened compared to before. Being a part of this industry for over nine years gives me a solid insight on how this industry just keeps growing rapidly with everyone's support."

Dubai-based Emirati Saeed is another influencer in the country's gaming community. The 1992-born is known as 'Wolf' by his audiences on Instagram and TikTok. He loves games and tech, and has been an avid enthusiast since he was a 7-year-old.

As an Emirati, Saeed is fascinated to see how the gaming industry is faring in the UAE. "The country's commitment to technological advance and entertainment is likely to have contributed to this growth," he said.

2023 has been a great year for gamers with the release of games like Hogwarts Legacy, Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and many others. The online multiplayer gamers also received their fair share of fun with the new FIFA, which is now branded as EA FC, new game modes and maps in Valorant, Fortnite, and the latest release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (more on this below).

"Games released this year were fantastic, and as a gamer it is always exciting to try new games," Bibi said. "Some games really stick with you to the point that you can replay them several times. One of my favourite games this year is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the gameplay and new features in the game were unexpected and everything about the game is just done so well."

Bibi was part of the game's launch party that was hosted by PlayStation Arabia and got early access to the game, which he finished immediately. "I remember telling my other gaming friends how they will love it once they play it and they all confirmed that it was truly a great game," he added.

The content creator also mentioned how other games like Resident Evil 4 (remastered), Alan Wake 2, and Assassin's Creed Mirage also make for great gaming sessions. "I can keep talking forever about gaming," said Bibi.

For Saeed, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 take the crown for his favourite games this year, both of which have been nominated for The Game Awards' Game of the Year.

Other Game of the Year nominees include Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Coming back to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the franchise's latest offering released earlier this month and has been creating a buzz all over the world. The game has been one of the most played games that bids players versus players, putting every individuals skill level to test. Its Warzone game mode hit really big with gamers, especially during the Covid phase when the entire world was on lockdown.

However, the series as a whole has been rather disappointing in the last few years. Bibi always looks forward to the releases every year, and the latest addition has changed the game completely, he said, "It is great, the mechanics are way better, and I have already spent more than 50 hours playing, and I can go way more without feeling bored or tired."

He is glad the series is getting back on its feet, and for him, there is nothing better than seeing big titles like COD getting back to its original quality of development and production

Saeed is also enjoying the game, saying the return of old maps reminded him of the good old days of COD in the early 2010s.