UAE: From cannon firing to breaking fast in the desert, 8 leisurely activities to pursue during Ramadan

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 6:17 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 6:52 PM

Cannon Firing

This year, Dubai continues its tradition of firing Ramadan cannons at various locations across the city, a practice dating back to the 1960s. Each day, one shot is fired from cannons positioned at Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai, Festival City, Hatta Guest House, Mirdif Downtown, and Vida Creek Harbour, marking the end of the daily fast.

Ramadan Art Nights and Lights at Al Seef

During Ramadan, Al Seef hosts Art Nights and Lights, featuring themed light décor, lantern-lit pathways, and iftar/suhoor offers at dining outlets. The heritage souq transforms into a vibrant Ramadan bazaar with abayas, décor, and gifts. Families can enjoy themed music, storytelling, and quiz nights. The festivities extend to Eid Al Fitr week with more entertainment, dining offers, and an Eid bazaar.

Nad Al Sheeba Sports Tournament

This year's Nad Al Sheeba Sports Tournament offers intense competition across various categories including padel tennis, running, cycling, volleyball, wheelchair basketball, jiu-jitsu, and more, welcoming participants of all ages and skills. Cash prizes are up for grabs in this highly anticipated event organised by the Dubai Sports Council, held annually during Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding

In the heart of the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, experience Ramadan iftars in traditional wind-tower houses. The evening begins with the call to prayer, followed by breaking the fast with Emirati hosts and a visit to the Diwan Mosque. Then, enjoy a delicious assortment of Emirati dishes and desserts at the SMCCU house while learning about Ramadan and UAE culture. Kids' kits and themed activities are provided. Prior booking required. Prices start at Dh195.

Al Mabeet Desert Camp in Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Ramadan in Abu Dhabi's Al Mabeet Desert Camp with a magical experience. Delight in diverse regional and international dishes, including a traditional Bedouin Zarb. Gather around the bonfire and enjoy live Qanoon music under the twinkling stars.

Layali Ramadan

Jimmy Choo is hosting a VIC exhibition to celebrate their latest Bonbon bag inspired by Abu Dhabi. The event will feature the entire collection, with a special focus on the exclusive Abu Dhabi piece. It is being held at Marsa Al Bateen Marina from March 19-29, 2024.

Ramadan nights at Al Qana

Celebrate Ramadan and Eid at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi, where the spirit of community shines bright. Enjoy diverse culinary delights for iftar and suhoor, accompanied by live performances including oud music, tanoura dance, and henna art. Whether you seek tranquility or vibrant festivities, the curated activities cater to all ages, promising memorable moments with loved ones in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

The Emirates Park Zoo and Resort ‘Eat and Feed’ Iftar

Experience a unique iftar at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, where you'll dine alongside majestic giraffes. Enjoy a pre-selected iftar menu and exclusive interactions with the giraffes, along with herbivore feeding sessions and other enriching activities. Price starts at Dh2100 for approximately two hours from 6:20pm to 8:20pm, with full-day free zoo admission for up to 4 persons.

