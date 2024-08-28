UAE: Bollywood icon Rekha set to return to stage in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2024

Kerala Police say the Special Investigation Team has held a meeting
As the UAE celebrates Emirati Women's Day, a day set aside to honour and recognise women who have been essential to the country's progress, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has announced that Rekha, often touted as the 'Queen of Indian Cinema', will make her return to the coveted stage this year.
The much awaited film showcase is scheduled to return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to 29, for an unprecedented third showing, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence.
Praised for her remarkable talent and alluring on-screen persona, Rekha's return to IIFA will pay homage to one of the greatest cinematic giants while also highlighting her significant influence on the industry and her amazing accomplishments.
“IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage.
It feels like home. A beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years.
Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honour, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience.
I look forward to celebrating our cinema at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and creating more cherished memories with all of you at the 24th edition of IIFA. The incredible fans and the IIFA family make this journey truly unforgettable," shares Rekha.
The largest festival of Indian cinema, organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi and Miral, the premier experience maker in Abu Dhabi, will offer stunning powerhouse performances for fans to rejoice.
