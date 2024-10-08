UAE-based Logina Salah on becoming Miss Universe Egypt 2024

Egyptian make-up artist-and-vitiligo advocate Logina Salah has become Miss Universe Egypt 2024.

She will now compete against fellow beauty queens in the Miss Universe competition in Mexio in November.

The Dubai resident embraced her skin condition years ago, choosing to make a difference with her voice on the global stage.

“It was in 2017 that I first revealed my skin without makeup in a before-and-after picture,” she told Khaleej Times in an earlier interview. “It was during a workshop, where the model could not make it, and I had to fill in pretty much at the last minute. The picture began trending and people did not care about the makeup look. They commented how brave I was to take this step so fearlessly.”

Today, the influencer has grown her social media presence – she has on Instagram alone 1.8 million followers – and upon winning the crown had this to say: “Being a public figure on social media wasn’t in my plans, but when I was a make up artist, and I decided to share my picture without makeup and show my bare face on social media, this is when I started getting more followers.

"It turned into a powerful platform to inspire girls and women to break stereotypes, and today we are making history humbled to be the very first woman with a skin condition to win a universal pageant. And being a mom proved that nothing can stop you from achieving your dreams and I promise you that I will keep breaking the mold of the narrow beauty standards ,and I will continue my message as an inspirational transformational leader and together we will continue writing history & rising above adversity.” She also posted a photograph of herself with a crown, smiling from ear to ear. She captioned the photo: “How I slept last night 👑. Universe is the limit ✨” Salah is a 34 year-old mother of one. ALSO READ: Egyptian social media influencer Logina Salah on being part of reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress Arabia'