UAE: Barbie movie approved for release in cinemas across country

The delay of the film's release in the country had prompted many fans to travel abroad to watch it

Photo: AP

The highly awaited Barbie movie has been cleared for release in the UAE.

The UAE Media Council has granted approval to screen the runaway hit in cinema halls across the country.

The movie about a doll and her friends living in a perfect pink world has been breaking box office records. It was slated to hit cinemas in the UAE mid-July, but was delayed. Cinemas in the UAE have listed August 31 as its release date.

The movie directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

The delay of the movie’s release in the UAE had prompted many fans to travel abroad to watch it. The film touches upon many timely topics such as feminism and standing up for oneself.

