UAE: 7 New Year's eve concerts to watch out for

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 11:05 PM

British Singer Sting

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, widely known as Sting, the renowned British musician and singer, is poised to deliver an unforgettable performance at the New Year's Eve Gala dinner hosted by Atlantis, The Palm. Experience the pinnacle of entertainment as the 17-time Grammy-winning artist graces the stage with his timeless hits and latest songs, accompanied by the world's most significant fireworks display. Don't miss this iconic New Year's celebration—it's the place to be. Check out the packages for the gala dinner in Atlantis to secure your spot for a night of glamour and musical brilliance.

Sherine, George Wassouf and Najwa Karam

Prepare to illuminate your New Year's Eve with the 'Best Moments Concert,' showcasing the extraordinary talents of Sherine, the legendary George Wassouf, and the iconic Najwa Karam, on Festival Arena Al Badia, Dubai. Immerse yourself in the Egyptian vibes as Sherine delivers soulful tunes like 'Masha3er.' Groove to the timeless classics of George Wassouf, including 'Kalamak Ya Habibi,' and let Najwa Karam's powerful Lebanese vocals enchant you with hits like 'Lashhad Hobbak.' This concert promises a musical journey through their top hits, offering a diverse range of styles from contemporary pop to classical Arabic melodies. Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of musical brilliance on New Year's Eve. Tickets starting from Dh600 can be bought from Platinumlist .

MOTN

Celebrate MOTN's 7th anniversary at Abu Dhabi Corniche with a day of music and joy. Experience the enchanting performance of Lebanese sensation Nancy Ajram, known for her iconic hits and multi-platinum records. Enjoy the soulful tunes of Ramy Sabry, a master of multi-platinum records with melodies that resonate across the region. Groove to the beats of the internationally acclaimed LA trio, Black Eyed Peas, recipients of multiple Grammy Awards, promising an electrifying show. Feel the vibrant spirit of Cairo with Cairokee, infusing the essence of the city into their music. Witness the versatile talent of Tamer Hosny, a pop sensation whose magnetic performances captivate audiences. Join us for a magical celebration of seven incredible years. Get your tickets from ticketmaster, starting from Dh245.

John Newman

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: John Newman performs on stage during day 2 of Fusion Festival 2019 on August 31, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Ring in the New Year with a sensational performance by British star John Newman at Rixos Premium Dubai on December 31. Renowned for hits like Love Me Again, Feel the Love, and Not Giving In, Newman will headline the celebration starting from 7pm. The evening promises thrilling entertainment leading up to the main event, creating an unforgettable New Year's experience. Secure your tickets from Rioxos Premium, priced from Dh3,000 per person, for a night of music and festivities.

Gypsy Kings

Embark on a stylish New Year's Eve at the Burj Al Arab with a legendary performance by the Gipsy Kings. The event, held at the Marina Garden, will commence with a red carpet ceremony at the atrium, followed by an exquisite five-course dinner crafted by Michelin-awarded chefs. The night will culminate with a spectacular 360º firework display on the terrace. Secure your tickets, starting from Dh6,500, for an unforgettable evening of music, gourmet dining, and breathtaking views.

Sebastian Ingrosso

Join the New Year's Eve extravaganza at Terra Solis as DJ Sebastian Ingrosso, part of the legendary Swedish House Mafia, takes centre stage. Witness a spectacular show in the desert, set to make your New Year's celebration unforgettable. With tickets starting from just Dh250, this promises to be an epic night of music and festivities at Terra Solis, located at Dubai Heritage Vision on Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road in Dubailand.

Underground

Step into the New Year with an unforgettable musical experience at the Soho Garden Festival. The UPPERGROUND showcase will feature an all-star lineup, including electrifying performances by renowned artists like ARTBAT, Argy, Shall Ocin b2b Glowal, and Fred Lenix b2b Another Life. Immerse yourself in a harmonious blend of techno-infused sets, creating an electrifying atmosphere in the vibrant oasis of Soho Garden. Don't miss this opportunity to welcome the New Year with incredible music and a lively crowd.

