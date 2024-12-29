'Tum To Thehre' hitmaker Altaf Raja on singing versus independent films

Singer Altaf Raja has been feeling fortunate of late. On Saturday, he arrived in Uttar Pradesh to perform at the Ayodhya Mahotsav. On the sidelines of his performance, the Tum To Thehre hitmaker opened up about his journey.

"I have worked extremely hard to reach the position in life where I am today. I never thought of becoming a playback singer as I belong to a family of Qawals, but destiny had its own plans. I sang for many films and albums, delivered several hit tracks, and I truly express my gratitude to God for that," he shared.

While talking about music, Raja also mentioned that he prefers singing for albums more than for films, as it gives him more creative liberty.

"I prefer creating songs for independent albums rather than lending my voice to a film track. In films, we have to sing according to the situation. While singing for our own albums, we have more creative freedom... Dil ki baat kehne ka zyada mauka milta hai [there's more opportunity to express from the heart]," he added.