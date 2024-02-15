UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Try this Warm Lentil Salad recipe at home

Here's an easy-to-make recipe for you to get creative in the kitchen

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 1:56 PM

Warm Lentil Salad

INGREDIENTS

1 cup red lentil

Crispy onion

Handful of pomegranate

1 bunch coriander

1 sp tamrind or pomegranate molasses

1 tsp garlic powder

50 gm chopped parsley

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp white balsamic vinegar

1 pcs oven roasted beetroot

100 gm oven roasted butternut squash

METHOD

Bring a medium saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the lentils and cook just until tender.

DRESSING

Combine olive oil, garlic powder, lemon juice, pomegranate Molasses, chopped parsley and coriander leaf, white balsamic vinegar.

ASSEMBLY

Top the salad with crispy onion, chopped parsley, coriander leaf, pomegranate seeds, small segments of butternut squash and beetroot, drizzle the dressing.

Recipe courtesy Vidisha Bathwal, Founder of Paprika Gourmet

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment