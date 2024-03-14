UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Try this new Fortnite fishing trick which accelerates item gathering

A recently discovered trick expedites the fishing process in the popular video game, offering players a swifter means to replenish resources during matches

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 2:36 PM

Within Fortnite's dynamic landscape brimming with novel features and alterations introduced, players navigate new locales and experiment with game-altering mechanics. Amidst the chaos of battle royale, where strategic health and inventory management reign supreme, players perpetually seek avenues to augment their arsenal.

Whether venturing solo or in squads, players prioritise resource acquisition and health replenishment, prompting many to turn to fishing. However, the conventional method of angling proves time-consuming and inefficient.

A Reddit user, Bmlok_CZ, shared a gameplay clip unveiling a groundbreaking approach: hurling a shield breaker into the lake. Instantaneously, an abundance of fish surfaced. While traditional fishing rods yield results and consume valuable time, this unconventional tactic promises expedited item procurement. Yet, the method's efficacy in yielding rare items remains uncertain. Moreover, conventional rods retain utility in combat scenarios, underscoring the nuanced strategic trade-offs within Fortnite's evolving meta.

The newfound utility bestowed upon shield breakers garners praise from the Fortnite community, offering a streamlined alternative to conventional combat tactics.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment